Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We will be comparing the differences between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 5,597 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Pivotal Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.