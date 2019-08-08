Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We will be comparing the differences between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|5,597
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Pivotal Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
