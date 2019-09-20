Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while TPG Pace Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
