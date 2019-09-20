Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while TPG Pace Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.