Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s peers have 17.10% stronger performance.

Dividends

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s rivals beat Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.