Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.
