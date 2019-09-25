Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.