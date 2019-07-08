Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Reaches $24.86 After 8.00% Down Move; Mackenzie Financial Has Increased Evercore (EVR) Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Evercore Inc (EVR) stake by 18.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 14,543 shares as Evercore Inc (EVR)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 94,882 shares with $8.63M value, up from 80,339 last quarter. Evercore Inc now has $3.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 287,669 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 307,349 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $346.29 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $22.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIIQ worth $27.70M less.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Walsh Robert B sold $1.85 million worth of stock or 20,668 shares. 1,379 shares were sold by Pensa Paul, worth $122,485 on Friday, February 8.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) stake by 15,100 shares to 1.71 million valued at $102.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 280,522 shares and now owns 400,520 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Stifel Corporation invested in 115,999 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 4,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 62,237 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.01% or 223,799 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.05% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 69,032 shares. 296,605 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Daruma Ltd Liability has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 41,911 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 49,383 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Dimensional Fund L P holds 102,642 shares. 77,952 were reported by Bank Of America De. Brown Advisory stated it has 36,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 760,883 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Lp owns 49,300 shares. Martin And Company Tn has invested 0.28% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 1,100 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 67,576 shares. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 288,943 shares. Intl Grp accumulated 0% or 8,241 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 13,194 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 42.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $4.74M for 18.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $346.29 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 33.87 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

