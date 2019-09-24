Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Reaches $21.93 After 5.00% Down Move; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 14.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 7,413 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 57,593 shares with $13.06M value, up from 50,180 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $12.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $210.65. About 222,362 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $311.00 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 28.01 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 34.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -0.78% below currents $210.65 stock price. Paycom Software had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

