Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Reaches $21.48 After 3.00% Down Move; SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (SBFFF) Shorts Down By 6.74%

The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 309,059 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $299.20M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $20.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIIQ worth $8.98 million less.

SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) had a decrease of 6.74% in short interest. SBFFF’s SI was 495,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.74% from 531,500 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 65 days are for SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s short sellers to cover SBFFF’s short positions. It closed at $20.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It has a 19.44 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production, storage, and offloading vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, FPSO liquefied natural gas vessels, turret mooring systems, brownfield and offshore loading terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by First Analysis. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Lake Street.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. GABOS PAUL G bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254. 93,742 shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN, worth $2.75 million. $89,061 worth of stock was bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20. The insider Hershberger Michael D sold $1.97M. The insider Southwell Gavin sold 79,696 shares worth $3.21 million.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.20 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.