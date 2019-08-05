Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Reaches $20.01 After 9.00% Down Move; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake By $4.16 Million

The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 263,602 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $268.74M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $18.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIIQ worth $24.19M less.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) stake by 6.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 594,918 shares as National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 10.32 million shares with $72.74 million value, up from 9.72 million last quarter. National Cinemedia Inc now has $541.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 62,874 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M

Among 2 analysts covering National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Cinemedia had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of NCMI in report on Wednesday, June 19 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National CineMedia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Names Board Member and Chairman Thomas F. Lesinski as CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National CineMedia launches high-end advertiser effort – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 163,900 shares to 30,210 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 18,135 shares and now owns 199,250 shares. Switch Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 19,046 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 47,684 shares. Blackrock holds 5.16 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Legal And General Gru Pcl reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 122,329 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc holds 202,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.97 million shares stake. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 84,682 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co reported 1.02 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 845,906 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.11% or 12,845 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 76,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 0.02% or 34,098 shares in its portfolio.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $268.74 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. 8,000 Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares with value of $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G. 3,000 shares valued at $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20. The insider FICHTHORN JOHN bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 102,642 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 286 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 16,915 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 22,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0% or 3,665 shares. Trellus Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,500 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Llc owns 100,149 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 26,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26,133 shares. Connors Investor Service has 0.24% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 21,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jefferies Limited Company stated it has 7,548 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 25,307 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.