Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Reaches $17.56 After 6.00% Down Move; John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Has 1.6 Sentiment

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 5 sold and reduced stakes in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.32 million shares, up from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 296,771 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $249.03M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $16.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIIQ worth $14.94M less.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 27.44 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 274.72% above currents $17.56 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by First Analysis with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 14. Lake Street maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 19,931 shares. 26,133 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc. 2,069 were reported by Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company invested 0.27% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 152,970 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 1492 Cap Mngmt Lc holds 30,569 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 77,952 shares. Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.28% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 16,915 shares. 80,005 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 0.24% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 0% or 59,180 shares in its portfolio.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $249.03 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 93,742 shares. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 6,185 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $170.45 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 803,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 140,792 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,368 shares.