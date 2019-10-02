Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ) and Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Contrasting side by side

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) and Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN), both competing one another are Health Care Plans companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 20 0.56 8.15M 0.76 29.05 Magellan Health Inc. 64 -11.77 21.72M 0.49 143.26

Demonstrates Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and Magellan Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Magellan Health Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Health Insurance Innovations Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Magellan Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and Magellan Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 41,412,601.63% 11.1% 3.3% Magellan Health Inc. 33,921,599.25% 1% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Magellan Health Inc. has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 7.8% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Magellan Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 4.07% -16.7% 0.5% -41.61% -31.71% -17.73% Magellan Health Inc. 4.83% -4.39% 1.68% 6.74% -2.31% 23.64%

For the past year Health Insurance Innovations Inc. had bearish trend while Magellan Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It designs and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.