Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has 7.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0.00% 11.10% 3.30% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations Inc. N/A 27 29.05 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Health Insurance Innovations Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 4.89 2.75

$65.8 is the average price target of Health Insurance Innovations Inc., with a potential upside of 264.34%. As a group, Health Care Plans companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. With higher probable upside potential for Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Health Insurance Innovations Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 4.07% -16.7% 0.5% -41.61% -31.71% -17.73% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has -17.73% weaker performance while Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s rivals have 15.06% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Health Insurance Innovations Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It designs and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.