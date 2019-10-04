Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Health Care Plans company, Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 90.10% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has 7.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 40,607,872.45% 11.10% 3.30% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 8.15M 20 29.05 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Health Insurance Innovations Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 4.14 2.76

The peers have a potential upside of 34.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 4.07% -16.7% 0.5% -41.61% -31.71% -17.73% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Health Insurance Innovations Inc. had bearish trend while Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that Health Insurance Innovations Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s peers are 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It designs and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.