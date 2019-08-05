Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Share Value Rose While Tieton Capital Management Lifted Holding by $358,280; Timucuan Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 285,497 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 283,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 586,995 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 143,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 129,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 438,959 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,000 shares. GABOS PAUL G also bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 8,104 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 14,400 shares. Tennessee-based Martin And Co Incorporated Tn has invested 0.28% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 177,655 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 6,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cannell Capital Ltd Llc has 888,008 shares for 5.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 32,653 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). White Pine Cap has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,665 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 77,952 shares. Principal invested in 10,855 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 560,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. The insider Williams R Sanders sold 1,038 shares worth $152,586.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,798 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 1.67 million shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 112,582 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc holds 1,494 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,139 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 6.95% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pggm Invests owns 293,396 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 55 shares. Champlain Ptnrs has 0.97% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 21,671 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 123,600 shares.