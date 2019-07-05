Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined; Castine Capital Management Boosted First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 212,312 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 8,280 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. 3,000 Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares with value of $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. 79,696 shares were sold by Southwell Gavin, worth $3.21 million on Friday, February 1. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 42.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $4.74 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

