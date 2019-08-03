Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Share Price Rose While P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake; As Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Share Price Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Boosted Its Holding by $330,200

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 430,470 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $161.94. About 101,317 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Barclays Public Ltd owns 73,223 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com accumulated 26,133 shares. Trellus Management Co reported 3.09% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Howe And Rusling stated it has 30 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 171,040 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,327 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated accumulated 0% or 983 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,185 shares. Martin And Tn holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 34,251 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 99,176 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 376,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Corporation invested in 13,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 57.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $3.48M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 30,900 shares to 290,059 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

