Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $780,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Holder Cullinan Associates Has Decreased Stake by $975,200

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 246,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 55,998 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 6,506 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9,675 shares to 86,175 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194,990 were accumulated by Oak Assocs Ltd Oh. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,936 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 0.28% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Covington Cap Management stated it has 111,926 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated holds 209,704 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 100 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alexandria Cap Lc stated it has 0.21% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. Pacific Glob Invest Management has invested 0.18% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Spirit Of America Corp Ny accumulated 8,850 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 227,391 were accumulated by Churchill Mgmt Corporation. Qci Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. The insider MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. 11,489 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 42.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $4.65 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. Southwell Gavin also sold $3.21 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares. On Wednesday, March 20 AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,000 shares. 48,926 shares were sold by Hershberger Michael D, worth $1.97 million. $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 299,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.