Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Position; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) as Shares Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 360,392 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 445,454 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.47M for 26.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. The insider AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 13,194 are held by Dupont Management. Raymond James And owns 99,176 shares. Neuberger Berman invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 19,931 shares. First Advsr Lp accumulated 22,322 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Martin Tn has invested 0.28% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Oz Management LP reported 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Invesco Limited stated it has 26,313 shares. 3,665 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,100 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 42,072 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 12,857 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Liability has 15,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Oppenheimer And Com accumulated 141,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pembroke Mngmt invested in 5.85M shares or 1.32% of the stock. 135,054 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 250,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 9 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 1,275 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 25,373 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 16,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Creative Planning reported 12,527 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Com has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Citadel Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,729 shares.