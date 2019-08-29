Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holder P2 Capital Partners Cut Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Increased Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 139,801 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,715 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 38,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management Lc Ct reported 884,526 shares stake. Blackrock has 838,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp owns 58,940 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. P2, New York-based fund reported 830,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 376,124 shares. 7,752 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Invesco holds 0% or 26,313 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 42,072 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 6,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 19,962 shares. 201,551 were reported by Citadel Advsr Llc. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 114,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). New York-based Trellus Management Co Ltd Com has invested 3.09% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Amer Int Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12M shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $125.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. The insider AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061.

