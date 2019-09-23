Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Upped Its Position; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Position in Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Has Lowered by $1.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 148.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 242,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 406,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 163,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.98M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 824,498 shares traded or 39.50% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd analyzed 1,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,707 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi owns 227 shares. Clough Capital Limited Partnership owns 13,699 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 52,321 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 313,564 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 162,853 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 4.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,800 shares. 20,088 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has 3.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 56,414 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs reported 1,615 shares. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,877 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 772 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability owns 185 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,800 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares to 204,703 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,673 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.