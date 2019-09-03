Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Position Upped by Cardinal Capital Management Llc; Nuance Investments Has Upped Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $1.71 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 249,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 884,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72 million, up from 634,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 291,652 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 112,121 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 86,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN also bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. P2 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 830,000 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trellus Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Marshall Wace Llp has 67,576 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martin Co Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 34,251 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.23% or 121,590 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co holds 0.01% or 171,040 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 30,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Qs Lc holds 0.01% or 34,525 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M reported 104,608 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Capstone Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 177,655 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 29,327 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 286 shares stake.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 225,652 shares to 265,507 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,192 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.21% or 120,993 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 254,487 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability owns 38,802 shares. Assetmark reported 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mitchell Capital holds 17,564 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 6,396 shares. Profund Ltd holds 0.04% or 13,207 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Howe Rusling stated it has 700 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lesa Sroufe Communication reported 4,781 shares stake. Creative Planning owns 129,517 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 13,950 shares. Tdam Usa holds 27,333 shares. 183,200 were accumulated by Wilkins Counsel.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 115,280 shares to 7,859 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 123,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,792 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).