Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Position Maintained by Capital Returns Management Llc; Lathrop Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $725,600

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 148.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 242,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 406,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 163,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,658 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 18,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 191,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, up from 173,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.27M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd reported 109,940 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp stated it has 260,857 shares. Montecito Bancorp And invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Da Davidson And has 177,739 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22.63M shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 39,823 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa owns 126,467 shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.29% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.48M shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.77% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). National Registered Invest Advisor owns 21,005 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.37% or 71,160 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 46,416 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,045 shares to 61,235 shares, valued at $18.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,704 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp owns 167,929 shares. Empyrean Prtnrs Lp reported 26,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Raging Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 35,147 shares. Ftb Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 317,295 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 62,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 903,937 shares. Trellus Co Ltd owns 2.46% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 70,000 shares. Foundry Prns Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 149,120 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 0.01% or 50,242 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 0% or 4,203 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 47,419 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 16,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

