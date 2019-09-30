Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holder Oz Management LP Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Stanley Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $864,500

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 110,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 50,613 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 476,874 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,795 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, down from 58,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 38.95 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 560,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 47,419 shares. Cannell Ltd Co stated it has 7.45% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trellus Company Limited Liability Company has invested 2.46% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 89,329 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,000 shares. Axa holds 0% or 46,100 shares in its portfolio. 102,642 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Moreover, 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 336,553 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,751 shares. Connors Investor stated it has 0.36% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Blackrock Inc reported 714,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raging Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 35,147 shares.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “NASDAQ:HIIQ Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – Insurance News Net” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthPocket Survey Says: Over Seventy Percent of Respondents Believe Health Insurance is a Human Right – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations: The Shorts Are Wrong, Get Long – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HIIQ CEO Gavin Southwell Presents Key Note Address at Insurtech Insights â€“ Europe’s Largest Insurtech Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.01 million shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $48.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 69,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Company holds 121,008 shares. Rnc Capital Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 355,052 shares. 8.61M are held by Fil Limited. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc accumulated 144 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,850 shares. Randolph Incorporated owns 273,252 shares. 9,744 are held by West Chester Advsrs. Fiera Capital Corp has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Fund owns 182,313 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T stated it has 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Natl Oh invested in 4.11% or 564,294 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 417,267 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.04% or 9.39 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.