Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose While Permian Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Stake by $2.99 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $196.37. About 211,536 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 249,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 884,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72 million, up from 634,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.75M market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 212,008 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 15,378 shares to 973,796 shares, valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 779,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,699 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.