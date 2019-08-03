Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holder Caprock Group Has Increased Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Holder Sfmg Has Lifted Position by $2.04 Million

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32M shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 58,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 438,387 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares to 255,185 shares, valued at $51.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares to 1,284 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,802 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

