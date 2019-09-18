Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holder Barclays Plc Cut Its Stake by $856,250 as Stock Rose; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Share Price Rose While Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 81.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 42,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 370,042 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14M, up from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 234,040 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth: Lazard and Centerview Partners Have Been Retained as Fincl Advisors to Assist the Bd in This Analysis; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Raises Dividend to 44c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Miller Howard Investments Ny holds 233,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,958 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 398,929 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 13,790 shares stake. Midas holds 0.62% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 41,500 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 205,110 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 22,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Na has 12,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 334,094 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 6,800 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 351 shares. Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn stated it has 4.07% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 12,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 545,391 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $83.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard Reports August 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Call) (VNQ) by 52,800 shares to 75,500 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp (Put) (NYSE:SSW) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Inc holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors LP owns 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 19,179 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 98,978 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advisors has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 15,950 shares. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 70,000 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 2,069 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 13,194 shares. Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Ct accumulated 705,235 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 7,752 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 560,000 shares. Connors Investor Serv holds 0.36% or 105,055 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 10,000 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 57,647 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 8,254 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com holds 0% or 48,778 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 32.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations in Tampa launches new online marketplace – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.