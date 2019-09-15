Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Has Raised Holding by $437,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stake by $518,700 as Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 35,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, up from 17,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 397,434 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 232,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 245,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.61M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 27,600 shares to 383,284 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank stated it has 1 shares. 23,185 are held by Stephens Ar. West Family Invests has invested 0.47% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 51,887 are owned by Ares Limited Liability. Private Ocean Llc reported 124 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 27,752 shares. 25,243 were reported by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 180,000 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.6% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.45 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 34,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.46% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Corporation invested in 17,369 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20. 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,800 shares to 3,705 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,808 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).