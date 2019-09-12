Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Holder Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.24 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16M, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 11,412 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE)

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 136,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, down from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 58,338 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ)

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.41M for 31.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 280,589 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $246.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 719,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million worth of stock or 93,742 shares. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.