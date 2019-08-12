Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Touches $48.21 High on Aug, 12; Rgm Capital Upped Its Nice LTD (NICE) Stake

The stock of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $51.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $48.21 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.81B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $51.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $108.72M more. The stock increased 5.01% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 127,883 shares traded. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 53.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 248,473 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 709,440 shares with $86.91 million value, up from 460,967 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.55. About 88,793 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The Company’s products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, activities and performance management, patient safety, and services. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13700 target in Friday, May 17 report.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 35,250 shares to 1.84 million valued at $65.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) stake by 223,447 shares and now owns 4.14M shares. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) was reduced too.