Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Reaches $37.76 After 9.00% Down Move; La-z-boy (LZB) SI Increased By 2.96%

The stock of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.48% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 180,214 shares traded. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.38 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $34.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HCAT worth $124.47M less.

La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) had an increase of 2.96% in short interest. LZB’s SI was 2.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.96% from 2.20M shares previously. With 421,900 avg volume, 5 days are for La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s short sellers to cover LZB’s short positions. The SI to La-z-boy Incorporated’s float is 4.98%. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 124,224 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy: An Undervalued Recovery Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “La-Z-Boy Announces Moves to Optimize Supply Chain – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Just In: La-Z-Boy Stock Upgraded – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 18,138 shares. Smith Graham Co Inv Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1.08% or 298,152 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited stated it has 1,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Paloma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 92,687 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 9,452 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 7,371 shares. 6,086 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,870 shares stake. Monroe State Bank And Mi invested in 65,704 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 6.94 million shares. Botty Lc stated it has 604,435 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The Company’s products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, activities and performance management, patient safety, and services. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report earnings on November, 28. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Health Catalyst, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Health Catalyst Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HCAT – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Catalyst Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Sharecare Pre-IPO At A 60%+ Discount With Remark Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Catalyst has $5500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is 34.19% above currents $37.76 stock price. Health Catalyst had 7 analyst reports since August 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.