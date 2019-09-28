Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Reaches $30.31 Low on Sep, 28; Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 58 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 41 cut down and sold their holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 12.68 million shares, down from 13.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Central Garden & Pet Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

The stock of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) reached all time low today, Sep, 28 and still has $28.19 target or 7.00% below today’s $30.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.11 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $28.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $77.42M less. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 530,315 shares traded. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets products for the pet, and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pet and Garden. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Martin & Co Inc Tn holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company for 68,621 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 15,476 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Friess Associates Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 172,630 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 78,967 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 59,464 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENT’s profit will be $9.39M for 43.51 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Catalyst has $5500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is 67.17% above currents $30.31 stock price. Health Catalyst had 7 analyst reports since August 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, activities and performance management, patient safety, and services. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report earnings on November, 28. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Health Catalyst, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.19% negative EPS growth.