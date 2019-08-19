Health Catalyst (HCAT) Received Piper Jaffray’s Coverage; Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted By $4.38 Million Its Calamp (CAMP) Position

In a an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning, equity analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). The firm set a “Overweight” rating with $47.0000, giving 10.90% to target.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Calamp Corp (CAMP) stake by 43.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 364,872 shares as Calamp Corp (CAMP)’s stock declined 20.29%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 1.21M shares with $15.18M value, up from 841,704 last quarter. Calamp Corp now has $331.59 million valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 281,702 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,123 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.87M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 130,927 are owned by Citadel Advisors Llc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 386,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Gru reported 25,304 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 27,080 shares. 66,900 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Falcon Point Capital Limited Com, California-based fund reported 211,943 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il owns 70,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 10,239 were reported by Fdx Advsr Inc. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0% or 37,881 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Calamp has $24 highest and $1100 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 74.95% above currents $9.86 stock price. Calamp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) rating on Monday, March 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17 target. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 271,553 shares traded. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.