Headinvest Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAC) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 29 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 34 sold and trimmed positions in Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.84 million shares, down from 12.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Headinvest Llc decreased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 40.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc sold 19,743 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Headinvest Llc holds 28,459 shares with $3.67M value, down from 48,202 last quarter. United Technologies now has $115.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corp reported 63,225 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated reported 2,985 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd invested in 26,250 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,361 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors stated it has 2,080 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc Inc has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.76% or 118,730 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chatham Gp invested in 2,110 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 25,303 were reported by Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com. Tompkins owns 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,045 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp owns 56,000 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 2,000 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund for 692,569 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.96% invested in the company for 78,008 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.67% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 126,348 shares traded. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) has risen 5.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 33.08 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States.