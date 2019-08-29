Headinvest Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.53 Million; Valuation Declined; International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holder Jane Street Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $82.72 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 586,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, down from 764,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.65 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 19,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 28,459 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 48,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 2.16M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 6.13 million shares. 2,455 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cypress Asset Tx reported 38,231 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 84,229 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associates, New York-based fund reported 2,105 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 848 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 0.54% or 52,150 shares. Inv Of Virginia Lc has 25,303 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 17,863 shares. Cognios Capital Lc has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Institute For Wealth Management Llc accumulated 0.17% or 6,065 shares. Interest Ca has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blair William & Com Il has 88,182 shares. Moreover, Verity Verity Ltd has 2.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 79,335 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.13 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack has invested 0.69% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,601 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd reported 3,102 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Management has invested 2.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust reported 15,029 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc reported 0.24% stake. Kings Point Capital has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Waddell & Reed holds 2,717 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 9,505 shares. Guardian Tru holds 1,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Miller Mgmt Lp has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baldwin Invest Management holds 1,969 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 10,811 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 2,675 shares. Rwwm owns 333,376 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 25,234 shares to 34,455 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 483,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEW).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.69 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “ASX to Implement Blockchain Technology by 2021 | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 28, 2019.