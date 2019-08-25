Headinvest Trimmed Sysco (SYY) Position by $345,840; Cummins (CMI) Holding Boosted by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350,000, down from 10,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Service Grp invested in 0.24% or 19,035 shares. Waters Parkerson & Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 10,787 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 27,617 shares. State Street Corporation owns 24.96M shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank owns 14,512 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,600 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,278 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd invested in 13,881 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 50,129 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 901 are held by North Star Mgmt.