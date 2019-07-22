Headinvest Trimmed Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $7.44 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 28,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,099 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, down from 55,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $279.32. About 1.60 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 69,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,422 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, down from 187,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 11.24M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

