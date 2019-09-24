Headinvest Trimmed Its Position in Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) by $592,470 as Market Valuation Rose; As Progress Software (PRGS) Shares Declined, Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.17 Million

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 10,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 8,996 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.72M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 08/03/2018 – Chile’s Codelco receives approval for $1 bln desalination plant; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 08/05/2018 – Chile copper output up 18.9 pct in first quarter 2018 -Cochilco; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 203.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 165,902 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

