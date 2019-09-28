Headinvest Trimmed Its Position in Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) by $592,470; As Kbr (KBR) Market Value Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Its Position

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 10,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 8,996 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA JV TO SELL COAL MINE TO SOJITZ CORP. FOR A$100M; 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 161,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 528,022 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17M, up from 366,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 871,422 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 14/03/2018 – KBR SAYS SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2 BLN OF NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ITS JV COMPANY SELECTED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH & MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ENTERED INTO A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $2.15 BLN; 12/04/2018 – KBR INC – AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – KBR Wins Contract to Develop World’s Largest Fully Integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals Project in Saudi Arabia; 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 371,339 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. State Street reported 4.75 million shares stake. 467,096 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). D E Shaw Com Inc owns 11,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,031 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Glenmede Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 2.07 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 26 shares. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 28,649 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 57,157 shares. 26,900 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. 291,088 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Suvretta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.01M shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 89,800 shares to 386,487 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 87,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,920 shares, and cut its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO).

