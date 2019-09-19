Headinvest Trimmed Its Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Position as Valuation Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, Holder Wealthquest Lowered Its Stake

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 24,002 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 10,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 8,996 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 273,900 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 26,066 shares to 40,395 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 28,594 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has 118 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 15,420 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 15,200 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Leavell Mgmt. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 7.12M shares. 5,603 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 7,838 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,177 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm invested in 0.16% or 70,496 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.39% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 125,750 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 420,743 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,104 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 14.04 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.