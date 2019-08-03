Headinvest Trimmed Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Holding by $1.14 Million; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.18 million shares traded or 42.47% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 21,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 19,211 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 40,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 2.11M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – BHP SEES FY18 WAIO IRON ORE OUTPUT AT 272M-274M TONS; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa John’s International Enters Oversold Territory (PZZA) – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Whatâ€™s Next for Papa Johnâ€™s? – The Motley Fool” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s higher after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks to Expand Delivery Services Nationwide With Uber Eats – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle (CMG) Up 70% YTD: Can the Bull Run Continue in 2H19? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.