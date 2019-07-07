Headinvest Position in Bristol (BMY) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Price T Rowe Associates Upped Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $18.96 Million as Stock Price Declined

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 12,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 653,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.67M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.01M, up from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 8.45 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Weatherly Asset LP invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Goldman Sachs Group reported 4.07M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Lc accumulated 7,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fiduciary Communications has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Inc Ca has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). North Star invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 8,095 are owned by Pacific Global Invest Management. Glob holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 34.87M shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 164,894 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc accumulated 455 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 15,050 shares. 9,221 are held by Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton’s Outlook Following Q1 Report – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: We’re Almost There – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Dealing With U.S. Shale Maturation – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton -1% as North American activity slows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 32,605 shares to 69,504 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 18,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,684 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Landscape Capital Limited Liability owns 51,633 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 645,786 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,520 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Illinois-based Premier Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Elm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,958 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank has invested 1.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Menta Capital Limited has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd accumulated 189,290 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Roundview Llc has 0.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,772 shares. Cetera Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arizona State Retirement reported 313,503 shares stake.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Argus Questions Logic Behind Bristol-Myers’ Proposed Celgene Buy, Steps To Sidelines – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Sank By 15.2% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.