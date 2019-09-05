Headinvest Lowered Its Air Prod & Chemicals (APD) Position by $589,950; Market Valuation Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $2.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod & Chemicals (APD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,105 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 6,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Air Prod & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $224.48. About 814,592 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 219.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 46,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,057 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 21,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 503,387 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 90,352 shares to 470,906 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 58,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,936 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru reported 646 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 95 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,453 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Eagle Boston Invest stated it has 60,869 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 2,044 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 50,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 7,305 are held by Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.43% or 1.97M shares. Chilton Mngmt holds 0.14% or 34,412 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 207,056 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 14,281 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.51 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.