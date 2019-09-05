Headinvest Lowered Emerson Electric (EMR) Position By $5.30 Million; East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Headinvest Llc decreased Emerson Electric (EMR) stake by 50.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc sold 77,992 shares as Emerson Electric (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Headinvest Llc holds 77,265 shares with $5.29 million value, down from 155,257 last quarter. Emerson Electric now has $37.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $62 highest and $4400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 30.33% above currents $42.2 stock price. East West Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) rating on Friday, March 8. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. See East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $59.0000 57.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $59 New Target: $62 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought $100,028 worth of stock. Shares for $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp owns 2.25M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 506,839 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 29,293 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 42,416 shares. Nuveen Asset holds 0.16% or 628,863 shares. Hbk Investments L P invested 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 363,895 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 331,801 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 98,425 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 6,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Management accumulated 79,105 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 3.63M shares. Moreover, Smith Moore And Com has 0.08% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6,794 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

The stock increased 4.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 357,389 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 22.22% above currents $61.69 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.52 million for 14.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.