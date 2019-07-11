Headinvest Holding in American Tower (AMT) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 2.18M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 2,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 4,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 1.40M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $424.62M for 16.24 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo also sold $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45M.