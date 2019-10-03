Headinvest Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $396,215 as Share Value Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $365,400 as Stock Price Declined

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 123,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 4.97M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.57M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 184,200 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $147.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 260,983 shares. Intact Investment owns 6,200 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 13,717 shares. Cim Ltd stated it has 2.85% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pictet Asset Limited owns 1.17M shares. Hrt Llc invested in 0.29% or 72,631 shares. 4,791 are held by First Finance Retail Bank. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Synovus Finance accumulated 66,945 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 583,362 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pettee Invsts accumulated 10,180 shares. Monetary Mgmt Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Proshare Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 406,163 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.