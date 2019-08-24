Headinvest Has Trimmed Goldcorp New F (GG) Stake By $409,200; Intrepid Capital Management Increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 8,722 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO)’s stock rose 1.57%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 86,907 shares with $5.13M value, up from 78,185 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com now has $315.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 18,310 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees

Headinvest Llc decreased Goldcorp New F (GG) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc sold 37,200 shares as Goldcorp New F (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The Headinvest Llc holds 37,200 shares with $426,000 value, down from 74,400 last quarter. Goldcorp New F now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT

Among 2 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp has $13 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 11.71% above currents $11.19 stock price. Goldcorp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

