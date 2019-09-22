Headinvest Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $789,880; Third Point Trimmed Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $405.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 23.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 billion, down from 28.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 9.05 million shares traded or 289.59% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 2,997 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Ma reported 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisory Services Networks Lc accumulated 18,731 shares. Middleton Company Ma reported 1.86% stake. Linscomb And Williams reported 41,067 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 48,775 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,642 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt owns 48,653 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edmp invested 3.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,461 shares. Cacti Asset Limited reported 164,324 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 40,700 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 28,002 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 2.07% or 70,623 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares to 24,900 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,630 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs And holds 0.61% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 619,435 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Inc Ny accumulated 10,300 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Blb&B Limited has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Synovus Financial has 195,840 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.03% or 4,560 shares. Hills Bancorp And Trust owns 7,778 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 17,571 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 9.46 million shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 0.01% or 960 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 0.04% or 25,678 shares. Ameriprise reported 12.77M shares. Moreover, Becker Capital has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).