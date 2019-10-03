Headinvest Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Value Rose

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 2.24 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $271.34. About 2.80 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartwell J M Lp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Homrich & Berg has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.08 million shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 164 were reported by Kings Point Cap Management. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hilltop Inc invested in 2,674 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas-based Cadence Retail Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alps Advsr holds 1,453 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 205 shares. Bp Public Lc accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,075 shares to 104,171 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Logan Capital Management Inc reported 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Co has invested 0.79% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 6,860 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co. Pure invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beacon Finance Group, a Texas-based fund reported 6,679 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,264 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Llc holds 374 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.5% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Manhattan accumulated 0.46% or 640,398 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 51,391 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Lc has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,935 shares. Lincoln National Corporation owns 7,774 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 58,146 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.07 million shares.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,806 shares to 45,434 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,815 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.