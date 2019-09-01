Headinvest Has Decreased Its Stake in Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) as Shares Rose; Venbio Select Advisor Holds Position in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI)

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.26M market cap company. It closed at $4.29 lastly. It is down 40.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 21,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 19,211 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 40,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 11/05/2018 – BHP SPENCE MINE WORKERS ACCEPT INVITATION FOR EARLY WAGE TALKS; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 112,849 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 40,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 10,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.30M shares. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 296,039 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 37,158 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 456,573 shares. 799,361 were reported by 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 21,385 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Limited Partnership. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Jefferies Ltd Co holds 37,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

