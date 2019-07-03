Headinvest Has Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 4,948 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 82,105 shares with $15.60 million value, up from 77,157 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air

Headinvest Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc analyzed 6,649 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)'s stock declined 2.49%. The Headinvest Llc holds 6,649 shares with $536,000 value, down from 13,298 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $112.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was reinitiated by UBS. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21.

date 2019-07-03

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 254,902 are held by Macquarie Group Ltd. Spirit Of America Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Veritable LP holds 0.18% or 113,680 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 284,348 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 161,900 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brinker has 30,398 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Llc holds 0.04% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 37,944 shares. Fisher Asset Llc reported 813,076 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited holds 18,712 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Brandywine invested 11.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 31,353 shares. Washington Trust holds 46,251 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Advsrs Lc reported 1,062 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $201 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 292,300 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Financial Management Professionals holds 4,484 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Llc owns 4,733 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6.3% or 123,147 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 229,803 shares. Jmg Financial Grp Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 24,083 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Co invested in 282,785 shares. Guardian Com reported 789,567 shares. 8,877 were reported by Capital Intll Ltd Ca. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Creative Planning holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.25M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 3.07% or 375,966 shares. 7,500 were accumulated by Ulysses Management Ltd Liability. Holt Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 29,549 shares.

date 2019-07-03