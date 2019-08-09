Headinvest Has Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Market Value Rose; Hennessy Advisors Position in South Jersey Inds (SJI) Has Raised by $960,000

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 345,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 315,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 409,866 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 3,811 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 7,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $215.22. About 1.35M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Corporation holds 2,102 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Creative Planning reported 6,702 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 108,190 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.12% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Quantum Capital Management Limited Liability Nj holds 10,042 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Asset One reported 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 120,400 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 243,142 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 66,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 780,360 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 5,600 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

